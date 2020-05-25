After DMW label boss Davido on Sunday disclosed on Social Media his willingness to help Cynthia Morgan get back on her feet, some Nigerians reacted by saying the songster was using the situation to gain attention.

A Twitter influencer identified as Irunnia went on to drag Davido by terming him a clout chaser.

In a series of Tweets, the influencer stressed that the only reason Davido wants to help Cynthia Morgan now is because she is currently the center of attention and he likes being at the center of everything.

Davido is a clout chaser. The only reason he wants to help Cynthia Morgan now is because she is currently the center of attention. He likes being at the center of everything.

When she was suffering and she wasn’t the center of attention why didn’t he help her then?

He isn’t helping because he cares, he just wants to be in the news. And that’s why he always publicize it.

Check most of the time Davido dey fake help with his gumbody. It’s always with people in the news but he always disguise it like he cares. Hypocrisy !!!.

He isn't helping because he cares, he just wants to be in the news. And that's why he always publicize it. Check most of the time Davido dey fake help with his gumbody. It's always with people in the news but he always disguise it like he cares. Hypocrisy !!! 💔💔💔 — I R U N N I A ™ (@Irunnia_) May 24, 2020

HOT NOW