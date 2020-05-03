Davido and Nicki Minaj are about to make everyone feel good this period with a new song as we all continue to stay home and stay safe. Davido announced the news last night that he is dropping a new album soon and that it will feature American rapper Nicki Minaj.

The announcement gave his fans a brand new energy to troll and mock his rival, Wizkid on Twitter. The fanbases of these two hugely talented Nigerian artists are immensely competitive – whenever one achieves something the other side gets mocked and trolled for days.

Immediately Davido announced the feature, his fans came out to troll Wizkid bigtime.

One fan shared a photo Wizkid took with Nicki and said whilst Davido is featuring her Wizkid just begged for a selfie!

Check some of the trolling below – the Wizkid fans also responded!

Davido x nicki minaj made magic while the other made pictures #abettertime 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hDgbo3UrQR — OBOson #7 (@GadoCaptain) May 2, 2020

If this happens no modafucka should ever compare OBO to any fucking artist here again — Blak Razz Boi (@smithtunez) May 2, 2020

If it was Wizkid, Nicki Minaj would be the one tweeting and hyping the song not the other way around. OBO should calm down abeg. There are levels to this sh•t. — I R U N N I A ™ (@Irunnia_) May 2, 2020

"If it was Wizkid, Nicki Minaj would be the one tweeting and hyping the song not the other way around."🤡 Please shut the fuck up, Wizkid wey no gree people rest because of ordinary Tems. You people will always look for a way to denigrate Davido's hustle. Tufiakwa!!! pic.twitter.com/SMLkvZA346 — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) May 3, 2020

Thank God say no be audio like some people wey talk say dem wan drop song with nicki wey we no see till today. Na men dey here joor — Dablixx Marleba (@DablixxQuotes) May 3, 2020

Davido tweeted about his coming collab with Nicki Minaj, something that completely has nothing to do with Wiz. but y’all managed to screw Wizkid into the conversation. Wizkid FC are still busy streaming Terri’s AfroSeries EP. So whoever is doing this oversabi should Rest! — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) May 2, 2020

