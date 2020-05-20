Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage hosted an ‘all-ladies’ hang out with Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, his sister Sharon Adeleke and On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa.

The small fun party took place at Tiwa Savage’s residence and men were not invited as seen in the video.

In the fun-filled girl’s hangout, Tiwa Savage took the ladies through some twerking lessons, and Sharon could be seen struggling to shake her bum leaving the ladies to laugh at her.

Just earlier, Sophia Momodu’s daughter, Imade was captured her bestie with Jamil, Tiwa Savage’s son taking up the ‘Snack Challenge’.

Watch the video again:

