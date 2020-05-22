Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, professionally known as Dbanj has bought a Bentley for his wife, Didi Kilgrow.

A video shared on popular microblogging platform, Instablog shows the highly coveted ride the singer just copped for his wife and mother of his son.

See video below:

Singer D’banj buys his wife a Bentley pic.twitter.com/ThgOpgVOpO — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 22, 2020

Recall that Dbanj had a secret wedding ceremony and many people were not even sure whether this information is true. But then it became known that the ceremony was very private, and only the closest relatives and friends of the couple were invited.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on 19 September 2019, D’banj later confirmed the birth of his son on 20 October 2019 in Beverly Hills California, USA.

