Nigerian Comedian and Naval officer, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Thecutebiola has motivated his fans as he shared epic throwback photos of himself on social media.

The Instagram comedian, also known as Ankara Gucci got Social media agog on Thursday after sharing some hilarious photos of himself and encouraged his fans not to give up on their dreams.

See photos below:

Thecutebiola who recently just had a faceoff with the Naval hierarchy for breaching the dress codes and conduct revealed that he has settled with the board and assured his fans that he is still a military personnel.

Abudulgafar in a tweet revealed that he is still in service and gave special thanks to his family and fans for their efforts.

“SPECIAL THANKS TO MY PARENTS. SPECIAL THANKS TO MY LOVERS AND SPECIAL THANKS TO ARMED FORCES Thank you all. Thanks so much. I deeply appreciate. NOTE: I am still in the service.’ He tweeted

