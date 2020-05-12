Nigerian former senator and actor, Dino Melaye has taken to social media to share a picture of himself with the likes of Bill Clinton, David mark and some other prominent people.

He also shared a throwback of himself from ten years ago and a picture of his family while he was growing up.

See some of the pictures below,

Dino Melaye is a former lawmaker at the Red Chamber but a lost a return ticket to the National Assemble after he lost to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress APC in the 2019 polls.

HOT NOW