Nigerian former senator and actor, Dino Melaye has taken to social media to share a picture of himself with the likes of Bill Clinton, David mark and some other prominent people.
He also shared a throwback of himself from ten years ago and a picture of his family while he was growing up.
See some of the pictures below,
Dino Melaye is a former lawmaker at the Red Chamber but a lost a return ticket to the National Assemble after he lost to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress APC in the 2019 polls.
HOT NOW
- Nigerians react as prophet Odumeje preach with Phyno’s song in his church (Video)
- I helped E-money kidnap rich people but he left me poor – Arrested suspect
- Tiwa Savage accidentally displays packs of smoked cigarettes while on IG live
Discussion about this post