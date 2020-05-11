Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy, who is one of the daughters of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has taken to social media to announce her ambassadorship for an organization, Save The Children UK.
Save The Children UK is a non-profit organization focused on helping less privileged children and families in the UK and around the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
DJ Cuppy shared the good news on her Instagram page, she wrote:
As a @SaveChildrenUK Ambassador I’m proud to be part of #SaveWithStories 📖💕 Lets support the most vulnerable families in the UK! My book choice is “Scouts Bedtime” by Sheju Adiyatiparambil-John and Judy Skidmore If you can, please donate to Save the Children by visiting link in their bio♥️
Congratulations to her.
