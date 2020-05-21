Nigerian Disc Jockey Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy has declared interest in the Big Brother Naija 2020 edition. Cuppy made this known in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

She wrote:

‘BBNaija is coming back? Maybe I will finally enter the house this Season’

Cuppy could mean a lot of things with her tweet but Nigerians have chosen to believe that she wants to become a housemate. She has been teasing her fans for years but she never shows up, not even for a DJ gig for the infamous Saturday night parties in the house.

We never can tell, she could be more serious this time around. I mean, nothing disqualifies a billionaire daughter.

In the same vein, former housemate, Leo Dasilva of the 2018 edition has given some important tips to help contestants make it through the BBNaija 2020 auditions.

He said

“If you’re auditioning for BBN this year, I’ll advice you not to put it on the TL.

It’s always a way to disqualify people because it must not be public knowledge if you get in. Wish you all the best. ❤️“

HOT NOW