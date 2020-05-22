Nigerian DJ and singer, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has sent out a message to all her ex boyfriends.

The playful billionaire daughter took to her Instagram page to upload a photo of herself holding her tongue out in a gesture to taunt and spite her past boyfriends.

The 27-year-old has been in quite a few high profile relationships with the likes of Victor Anichebe, a Nigerian footballer and most recently Asa Asika, top Nigerian music executive. Who could she be referring to?

HOT NOW