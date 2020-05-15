A man has inconsolably broken down after discovering that his twin babies have two fathers, meaning one of them is not his.

Daily Mail reports that the discovery was made known after the babies’ unnamed parents did a DNA test as part of the process to register their births in China.

The man could not take it after the result pointed at the fact that the mother had s*x with another person aside from him.

According to Deng Yajun, the doctor who produced the paternity report, the probability of such a case happening is always one in 10 million chances.

“First, the mother needs to produce two eggs instead of one in the same month [to have twins]. Second, she needs to have intercourse with two men in really short space of time to make it possible. The results showed that the children have the same mother but not the same father. They have at least two fathers,” he explained.

It should be noted that twins belonging to different fathers is a very uncommon case medically known as heteropaternal superfecundation.

For that to happen, a woman will have to be intimate with two different men in a day before or after ovulation for both eggs to allow for fertilization.

