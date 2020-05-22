Season 4 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke has advised her followers against envy and jealous.

This is coming a few days after some Twitter users accused her of using her new real estate company for money laundering.

The reality took to Twitter to advise that people should use the positives from success stories to motivate and work harder.

“Envy and jealousy is a killer…Do not envy people. use the positives from their success stories to motivate yourself and work harder… If they can make it, you too can ”

