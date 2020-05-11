Ace music producer and owner of Mavin Record Label, Don Jazzy has taken to social media to speak against rape.

Don Jazzy called on parents to give their children proper orientations as they grow.

He said, “It’s so heartbreaking to see how far some people would go to dehumanize others for their own sexual urge and satisfaction. As children grow, parents need to give them proper orientations on respecting people’s will and not forcing them against it.”

Don Jazzy also called on lawmakers, enforcers and judiciary to work on laws to address sexual crimes.

He said, “Lawmakers, Law enforcers and the Judiciary also need to work in unison to revamp our laws on sexual crimes to address these endemic acts and give the most effective deterrents to them. Our society should be one that frowns against these acts and not enable them.”

“I hope everyone who have been victims do find their healings and get the justice they deserve,” he added.

