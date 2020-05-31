While Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah started off as a lover boy in romance movies in the industry, he has managed to remain relevant and thus becoming one of the regular faces on TV Screens for a decade now.

Well, the actor, in a recent statement has issued advice to his teeming fans on social media.

Ramsey Noah in his short tweet via his Twitter handle urged his fans not to be afraid to start from the bottom.

He added that there is a lot of people pretending to be at the top.

Ramsey Noah wrote:

“Don’t be afraid to start from the bottom. There’s a lot of people pretending to be at the top”

HOT NOW