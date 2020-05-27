Top Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has gone hard on Nigerian singer, Temitayo Omoniy, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile. The face-off started when Zlatan queried Linda Ikeji on Instagram for posting pictures of his babe he had shared earlier in celebration of Children’s day.

Zlatan took to the comments section of the ace blogger to ask if he had sent her a message of posting his baby on her page, Linda or whoever is in control of the account quickly replied the singer by telling him not to be unfortunate.

HOT NOWa