Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan in one of his nuggets on Sunday dropped an advice for men especially when it comes to their relationship with their wives or fiancés.

According to Reno Omokri, he urged men not to quarrel with their wives or fiancés as it will make them less manly and attractive.

He advised that men should allow their wives to win the argument while they win the admiration and respect.

Reno Omokri wrote on Twitter,

“Dear men,

If your wife or fiancé quarrels with you, don’t quarrel back. Even if you win the argument, your quarrelsomeness will make you less manly and attractive in her eye. Allow her win the argument, so you can win her admiration and respect.”

