Nigerian singer, song writer and actor, Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W has sparked up debate online as he said Eba is a greater meal than Amala, Fufu, Semo and Pounded yam.
Banky W said, “Eba (made with correct Ijebu Garri) is greater than Amala, Fufu, Semo and Pounded yam. Argue with your ancestors, please.”
— Banky Wellington (@BankyW) May 6, 2020
Following his statement “Ijebu Garri” has been trending online.
Actor Odunlade Adekola refused to accept as he stated that Pounded Yam is greater.
He said,
Eba over Pounded yam? Iro o Banky https://t.co/BcF4dCQsOd
— Odunlade Adekola (@Odunadekolade) May 6, 2020
While some Nigerians supported Banky W majority opposed his opinion as they stated that pounded yam is greater.
See their reactions,
Eba made with Ijebu garri is trash tho…the only acceptable garri for Eba is yellow garri. Thought we all knew this https://t.co/I9eMKxjOoi
— Idle and I (@Michaeloezil) May 6, 2020
If you eat eba that’s made with Ijebu Garri, you’re a cultist. https://t.co/1r0YKE7zA7
— e (@EDavid__) May 6, 2020
Eba and Ijebu Garri don't mix please, Ijebu garri is only for drinking! Delete this travesty dear https://t.co/AmOTsMFXcv
— ThatPortharcourtBoy Aka Obiageliaku (@ThatPHCBoy) May 6, 2020
