Plum Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus deemed it fit to celebrate the mothers in her life despite not having a biological mother to celebrate on Mother’s Day. The actress who wrapped up yesterday by brooding over the fact that she’s an orphan celebrated the strong women and mothers in her life.

Taking to her Instagram in different posts, Eniola gave a shout out to actress, Funke Akindele and Remi Tinubu, Lawmaker who doubles as the wife of one time governor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Her friend and industry mate, Funke cheekily replied to her post on IG after she wished her a happy Mother’s day and prayed she enjoys the fruit of her labour.

See their conversation below:

