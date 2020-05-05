Few days after Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus was called out on social media and accused of getting involved in a giveaway fraud, the plus-sized actress has given an update.

The 43-year-old actress shared a picture of the messages the sponsor of the giveaway sent to her on Instagram. In the message, the sponsor identified as Piusomoyele was seen apologizing for all the damages he caused the actress.

He revealed the chat was leaked without his knowledge.

He also mentioned that it was not his wish to call her out, adding that it was a miscommunication.

Read all he said below