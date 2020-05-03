Acne is one of the most common skin conditions in the world, affecting an estimated 85% of people at one point in time of their lives.

Conventional acne treatments can be expensive and often have undesirable side effects like dryness, redness and irritation. This has prompted many people to look into how to cure acne naturally at home. The internet is filled with suggestions, but do natural treatments actually work?

Many factors contribute to the development of acne including genetics, diet, stress, hormone changes and infections. While these factors have made it hard to get a regular treatment that works for all, we have curated a list of natural home remedies (Some embraced while others not so) to the skin care condition that has made most ladies spend more than the woman with the issue of blood.

1. Apply Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting apple cider, or the unfiltered juice from pressed apples.

Like other vinegars, it is known for its ability to fight many types of bacteria and viruses.

Apple cider vinegar contains several organic acids that have been shown to kill P. acnes

In particular, succinic acid has been shown to suppress inflammation caused by P. acnes, which may prevent scarring

Also, lactic acid has been shown to improve the appearance of acne scars.

What’s more, apple cider vinegar may help dry up the excess oil that causes acne in the first place.

How to Use It as recommended by Health Line

Mix 1 part apple cider vinegar and 3 parts water (use more water for sensitive skin). After cleansing, gently apply the mixture to the skin using a cotton ball. Let sit for 5–20 seconds, rinse with water and pat dry. Repeat this process 1–2 times per day, as needed.

It is important to note that applying apple cider vinegar to your skin can cause burns and irritation, so it should always be used in small amounts and diluted with water.

Summary: The organic acids in apple cider vinegar may help kill acne-causing bacteria and reduce the appearance of scars. Applying it to the skin may cause burns or irritation, so it should be used carefully.

3. Make a Honey and Cinnamon Mask

Both honey and cinnamon are excellent sources of antioxidants

Studies have found applying antioxidants to the skin is more effective at reducing acne than benzoyl peroxide and retinoids

These are two common acne medications for the skin that have antibacterial properties.

The antioxidants studied were vitamin B3, linoleic (omega-6) fatty acid and sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP), which is a vitamin C derivative.

These specific antioxidants are not found in honey or cinnamon, but there is a possibility that other antioxidants may have a similar effect.

Honey and cinnamon also have the ability to fight bacteria and reduce inflammation, which are two factors that trigger acne.

While the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties of honey and cinnamon may benefit acne-prone skin, no studies exist on their ability to treat acne.

How to Make a Honey and Cinnamon Mask as recommended by Health Line

Mix 2 tablespoons honey and 1 teaspoon cinnamon together to form a paste. After cleansing, apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 10–15 minutes. Rinse the mask off completely and pat your face dry.

Summary: Honey and cinnamon have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Because of this, they may be beneficial for acne-prone skin.

4. Apply Green Tea to Your Skin

Green tea is very high in antioxidants, and drinking it can promote good health.

There aren’t any studies exploring the benefits of drinking green tea when it comes to acne, but applying it directly to the skin has been shown to help.

This is likely because the flavonoids and tannins in green tea are known to help fight bacteria and reduce inflammation, which are two main causes of acne.

The major antioxidant in green tea — epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) — has been shown to reduce sebum production, fight inflammation and inhibit the growth of P. acnes in individuals with acne-prone skin.

Multiple studies have shown that applying a 2–3% green tea extract to the skin significantly reduces sebum production and pimples in those with acne.

You can buy creams and lotions that contain green tea, but it is just as easy to make your own mixture at home.

How to Use as recommended by Health Line

Steep green tea in boiling water for 3–4 minutes. Allow tea to cool. Using a cotton ball, apply tea to skin or pour into a spray bottle to spritz on. Allow to dry, then rinse with water and pat dry.

You can also add the remaining tea leaves to honey and make a mask.

Even though there isn’t any evidence that drinking green tea can fight acne, some research suggests it may still be beneficial.

For example, drinking green tea has been shown to lower blood sugar and insulin levels, which are factors that can contribute to the development of acne

Summary: Green tea is high in antioxidants that help fight bacteria and reduce inflammation. Applying green tea to the skin has been shown to significantly reduce acne.

5. Moisturize With Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a tropical plant whose leaves produce a clear gel.

The gel is often added to lotions, creams, ointments and soaps. It’s commonly used to treat abrasions, rashes, burns and other skin conditions.

When applied to the skin, aloe vera gel can help heal wounds, treat burns and fight inflammation .

Aloe vera also contains salicylic acid and sulfur, which are both used extensively in the treatment of acne.

Several studies have shown that applying salicylic acid to the skin significantly reduces acne

While research shows great promise, the anti-acne benefits of aloe vera itself require further scientific evidence.

How to Use It as recommended by Health Line

Scrape the gel from the aloe plant out with a spoon. Apply gel directly to clean skin as a moisturizer. Repeat 1–2 times per day, or as desired.

You can also buy aloe vera gel from the store, but make sure it is pure aloe without any added ingredients.

Summary: When applied to the skin, aloe vera gel can help heal wounds, treat burns and fight inflammation. It may be beneficial for individuals with acne-prone skin, but more research needs to be done.

8. Take a Fish Oil Supplement

Omega-3 fatty acids are incredibly healthy fats that offer a multitude of health benefits.

You must get these fats from your diet, but research shows that most people who eat a standard Western diet don’t get enough of them (53Trusted Source).

Fish oils contain two main types of omega-3 fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

EPA benefits the skin in several ways, including managing oil production, maintaining adequate hydration and preventing acne

High levels of EPA and DHA have been shown to decrease inflammatory factors, which may reduce the risk of acne.

In one study, 45 individuals with acne were given omega-3 fatty acid supplements containing both EPA and DHA daily. After 10 weeks, acne decreased significantly

There is no specific recommended daily intake of omega-3 fatty acids, but most health organizations recommend healthy adults consume a minimum of 250–500 mg of combined EPA and DHA daily.

You can also get omega-3 fatty acids by eating salmon, sardines, anchovies, walnuts, chia seeds and ground flaxseeds.

Summary: Fish oils contain EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids. Taking a fish oil supplement may help decrease acne.

6. Exfoliate Regularly

Exfoliation is the process of removing the top layer of dead skin cells. It can be achieved mechanically by using a brush or scrub to physically remove the cells. Alternatively, it can be removed chemically by applying an acid that dissolves them.

Exfoliation is believed to improve acne by removing the skin cells that clog up pores.

It is also believed to make acne treatments for the skin more effective by allowing them to penetrate deeper, once the topmost layer of skin is removed.

Unfortunately, the research on exfoliation and its ability to treat acne is limited.

Some studies show that microdermabrasion, which is a method of exfoliation, can improve the skin’s appearance, including some cases of acne scarring

In one small study, 25 patients with acne received eight microdermabrasion treatments at weekly intervals. Based on before and after photos, this helped improve acne.

96% of the participants were pleased with the results and would recommend the procedure to others. Yet while these results indicate that exfoliation may improve acne, more research is needed.

There are a wide variety of exfoliation products available in stores and online, but it’s just as easy to make a scrub at home using sugar or salt.

How to Make a Scrub at Home as recommended by Health Line

Mix equal parts sugar (or salt) and coconut oil. Scrub skin with mixture and rinse well. Exfoliate as often as desired up to once daily.

Summary: Exfoliation is the process of removing the top layer of dead skin cells. It may reduce the appearance of scars and discoloration, but more research needs to be done on its ability to treat acne.

Period blood

The body produces these ingredients every month, for free, and that they are amazing for smooth, young-looking skin. Yes. You know what I am getting at. The period blood face mask.

Here’s how to do it as recommended by dazzleddigital:

Prep by cleaning your face and wearing either nothing or a t-shirt you don’t mind getting dirty. Collect the blood from your menstrual cup and put it in a little container. The fresher the blood the better here. Using clean fingers, apply this amazing liquid to face and neck, avoiding getting too close to your eyes and mouth. Because of its liquid consistency, only a thin layer will stay on, which you can build up by adding more blood on top. It dries even quicker than a clay mask, but you can leave it on for about 15-20 minutes, or as long as feels right.

The effect is cooling. The mask can smooth your skin, treat acne, and many people swear over its youthful effect. Not surprising that blood is considered the ‘fountain of youth’. It is safe to use someone else’s blood for this mask, but the fresher the better, and make sure to check in about common vaginal ailments like vaginosis, or STDs.