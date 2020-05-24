Davido’s brother and chairman of HKN, Adewale Adeleke has dropped some statement about record labels and artistes.

This comes after Cynthia Morgan started to trend on social media following some contract issues with her label.

Adewale Adeleke via his Twitter handle said, “Fans be so quick to blame labels or managers for ruining artist careers but when the artist make it, its by their own doing…..doesn’t add up!!!!

Think about it when artist are successful nobody credits the label, or Managers for money or time spent pushing the artist it’s the artist, But let an artist be relevant & go down its the label. The label is greedy the label took all my royalties they left me for dead….

I’m not saying some labels can take artist for a ride and give out horrible contracts. Everyone should remember these artist signed contracts willingly, but some times its the artist themselves that bring their own downfall, no one else!”

