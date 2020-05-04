Following the easing of lockdown today, Nigerians took to the streets some with mask and others without.

While many resumed to their places of work, the large number of people that stormed banks came as a surprise.

Not only were there large numbers, but most also didn’t maintain social distancing, which is greatly encouraged to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Following TheInfong reports, it revealed that people who stormed the banks went there to clear different issues they had with their accounts during the lockdown.

The report revealed that many were unable to use the Point Of Sales POS machines closer to them during the lockdown as they were unable to withdraw.

Some people had their account debited in error among other issues, which were the reasons behind the large crowds.

A look at the situation showed these issues could have been solved easily with existing technology.

Many banks should have channelled most of their staff to the customer care units to attend to their customers via social media platforms which are readily available for use.

Another issue is that some Nigerians are yet to embrace technology to the fullest, which could have seen them resolve most of the issues they had right at the comfort of their homes.

This could be a time to encourage Nigerians to be technology incline, hopefully, the situation will get better in the coming days.

