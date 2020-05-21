Nigerian artiste, lawyer and actor Folarin Falana better known as Falz the bahd guy took to social media to celebrate his dad and one of Nigeria’s foremost human right activist, Femi Falana as he clocked 62.

The Bop Daddy crooner while celebrating his dad acknowledged him as an amazing father stating that the popular Senior Advocate of Nigeria is a role model worthy and an icon.

He went on to appreciate his father for being there for him through the years.

To make the birthday message more interesting , Falz went ahead to share a funny photo of his dad and himself which has become very popular on social media.

Falz captioned it; “This is such a classic photo 😆😂 Happy Birthday dad! You have been an amazing father, role model & icon, with several aspects of your life worth emulating. Thank you for being there always. Love you ❤️”

