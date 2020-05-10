Nigerian former Minister if Aviation and lawyer, Femi Fani-Kayode has called out the World Health Organization WHO, over it refusal to take African cure for coronavirus serious.

Fani-Kayode stated the likes of Madagascar, Prof. Maurice Iwu of Nigeria have claimed to have herbal based cures for the coronavirus but are not taken serious.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Drama as Kano COVID-19 patients hold doctors, nurse hostage

He wrote in a tweet, “Madagascar claims to have a herbal- based cure for Covid 19 & Prof. Maurice Iwu of Nigeria has made a similar claim. Why is it that the BillGates- controlled WHO refuses to take Africans seriously even where some of these “cures” have yielded appreciable positive results?”

Madagascar claims to have a herbal- based cure for Covid 19 &

Prof. Maurice Iwu of Nigeria has made a similar claim. Why is it that the @BillGates-controlled @WHO refuses to take Africans seriously even where some of these "cures" have yielded appreciable positive results? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 9, 2020

In another report, the Nigerian government has directed the National Agency for Food and Drugs Commission NAFDAC to assess herbal mixture as possible cure for the coronavirus.

HOT NOW