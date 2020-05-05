A Nigerian Bank, First City Monument Bank FCMB has reacted to the viral video of a customer, who collapsed at the bank’s branch located at Ikorodu road, Onipan Lagos state.

According to the Bank’s official statement, the customer was a middle-aged man, who visited the bank to make use of the ATM but while standing he showed fatigue and collapsed.

The bank revealed that upon inquiry, it was discovered that the man had not eaten anything.

Below is a part of the Bank’s statement,

“We understand the panic a 13-second video such as currently making the rounds can cause without the proper context at such a time as this. The current outbreak of COVID-19 has led to an unprecedented health situation and anxiety all around the world, including in Nigeria, where community transmission continues to rise.

Ideally, this current anxiety should not be amplified by unverified, dramatic and purely hypothetical social media stories. We need to channel our energies towards curtailing the spread of the pandemic and ultimately, eradicating it entirely.

FCMB is at the forefront of the drive to achieve these two objectives. We have deployed robust health and safety measures at all our open branches including making use of face masks by customers and staff mandatory;

checking of temperature before admittance into our premises; provision of hand sanitizers which must be used before entry into the banking halls and ATM areas; hourly disinfecting of teller counters & customer service tables; and ensuring social distance is maintained at all times.

We assure the public that we will remain unwavering in our commitment to doing all we can to safeguard our customers, employees and communities.”

