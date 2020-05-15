The Nigerian government has disclosed plans to establish six new federal colleges of education across the country.

Ben Gooong, a spokesperson for the ministry of education, told Premium Times on Thursday, May 14, that the new institutions would be located in six geo-political zones of the country.

The states listed for the establishment of the schools are 1. Bauchi 2. Benue 3. Ebonyi 4. Osun, 5. Sokoto. 6. Edo state

Sunny Echono, a permanent secretary in the ministry of education, disclosed in a letter that an inspection was due for May 11 to facilitate early take-off. The government disclosed that Osun school is to be located in Iwo local government area.

In reaction to the development, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, commended The president, Muhammadu Buhari, for approving the school.

He assured the federal government that his community would provide the necessary support for the take-off of the institution. The Nigerian government currently has 152 colleges of education in the country, consisting of 21 federal, 82 privates, and 49 state colleges.

