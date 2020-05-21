The Federal Government has declared Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 May, 2020 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s EIDUL-FITRI Celebration, TheInfong report.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Aregbesola who called on them to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), also expressed his concern about the spate of ethnic conflicts that has resurfaced in some parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times. He advised Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and thus learn to tolerate one another despite their ethnic and religious differences.

Ogbeni Aregbesola further assured Nigerians that the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

While commending the security agencies for the successes so far recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, he advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

As part of his admonition to Muslims on the celebration of Eidul-Fitr and his emphasis on individual responsibility for adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, the Minister reminded them to always obey constituted authorities as stated in the Glorious Qu’ran 4:59 where Allah says: “O ye who believe! Obey Allah, & obey the Messenger, & those charged with authority among you. If ye differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Allah and His Messenger, if ye do believe in Allah & the Last Day: That is best, & most suitable for final determination”.

Ogbeni Aregbesola wishes all Muslims a happy Eidul -Fitr Celebration.

