The First Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo on Friday, May 29 took to his social media handle to share a throwback photo from his inauguration as Governor.

Otunba Adebayo thanked God for his mercy and grace over his life as he applauded his supporters from Ekiti and across Nigeria for their unwavering support.

He shared the picture and captioned it;

“Exactly 21-years ago, on the morning of my inauguration as the first Executive Governor of Ekiti State. I thank God for his consistent mercy and grace over my life. I also thank all my supporters, at home in Ekiti State — and across the country for their unwavering support.”

Otunba Niyi Adebayo is the current Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

