Former BB Naija House Mate Tasha is trending on twitter again, this time for all the good reasons as she tweeted her concern for the Nigerian Army.

Anita Natacha popularly known as Tacha is an Instagram sensation, she is from River state, Ijaw, a Kalabari tribe, a graduate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt and a former ‘controversial’ housemate in the popular Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Although the celebrity is known more for being controversial, she expressed in a rather touching way her concern for the Nigerian Army and their fight against the deadly Boko Haram Terrorist group. She writes “I just saw several videos and my heart weeps dearly”

Her tweet has drawn a lot of positive responses from both her fans and criticizes. The general consensus seems to be that perhaps the former BBNaija Housemate has a softer side to her which many do not know about.

Irrespective, Tashs’s tweet succinctly expresses the heart of most Nigerians, our prayers and support for the wonderful Nigerian Army.

Her full tweet reads:

“I just saw several videos and my heart weeps dearly, May God GUIDE and PROTECT the NIGERIA army in their continuous fight against Boko haram. We owe them a lot but at least we can start by commending their efforts and praying for their families always”

