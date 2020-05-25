Former Senate President Olubukola Abubakar Saraki has taken to twitter to celebrate the 93rd birthday of Edwin Clark. Edwin Clark clocked 93 years today.

Edwin Clark is a Nigerian nationalist, Ijaw leader and politician from Delta State who worked with the administrations of Military Governor Samuel Ogbemudia and Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon between 1966 and 1975.

Former Senate President wrote:

“I heartily felicitate with Chief Edwin Clark on the occasion of his 93rd birthday. Over the course of his life, Chief Clark has lived a very distinguished life and I pray that the Almighty continues to keep him in good health for many years to come. Happy Birthday”

Olubukola Abubakar Saraki, CON (born 19 December 1962) is a Nigerian politician who was the President of the Nigerian Senate from 2015 to 2019 and head of the 8th Nigeria National Assembly. He was previously the Governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011; and was elected to the Senate in 2011, under the platform of the PDP, representing the Kwara central senatorial district, and then re-elected in the 2015 general elections under the platform of the APC.

