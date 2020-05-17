The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, on Sunday said about 776 traffic offenders were apprehended for various offenses during the lockdown order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Clement Oladele, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, the special patrol operations stopped and checked 6,546 vehicles out of which 2,571 were sent back to their various destinations for violating the interstate lockdown order.

Oladele said that out of the 776 apprehended, 110 were arrested for overloading and contravening traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander said that the exercise was made possible through the joint operations of sister agencies to enforce the lockdown order.

“The erring motorists were arrested and prosecuted by the Special Mobile Courts, while their penalties ranged from fines to community service.

”The community service could be four hours of sweeping the road, washing road bridges and clearing of drainage channels among others,” he said.

Oladele said that the punishments were meant to serve as a deterrent to other road users and prevent people from flouting the lockdown order.

The FRSC boss said it was necessary for motorists to adhere strictly to the interstate directive to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

He said that the agency would continue to enforce the lockdown order with other sister agencies in the state

