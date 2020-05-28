When Teni is not making good music, she will take to social media to display her comic side, which has helped her to remain relevant.

Well, this time around it was between Teni and her mom in a phone call conversation.

Nigerian artiste, Teni called her mom for not wishing her Happy Children’s Day as she said to her mom, “What you are doing is not good” in the Yoruba language.

Teni’s mom could be heard laughing as she defender herself by saying the artiste too didn’t call her on Mothers’ day.

Well, it seems they are even now but the video was indeed comical as Teni fans laugh it out.

Teni dropped the video on social media and captioned it, ‘My mom didn’t wish me happy Children’s day!!”

My mom didn’t wish me happy children’s day!! 😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/GZHPGK60PU — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) May 27, 2020

