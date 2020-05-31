Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has reacted to the recent deaths of two Nigerian girls – Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year-old killed by police officers in Lagos and Vera Omozuwa, a 100l UNIBEN student who was murdered in cold blood while reading in a church.

The actress, who is known for keeping to herself and not wading much into national matters seems to have had enough. Following the steps of fellow celebrities like Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade in lending a voice to the treatment of women in Nigeria, the thespian noted that enough is enough.

She wrote:

They either abuse their power, or have the power to abuse. In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe. Vera Omozuwa. Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice.

They either abuse their power, or have the power to abuse. In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe. Vera Omozuwa. Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice.🌹💔 pic.twitter.com/e9c4ODcEri — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) May 31, 2020

Recall Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old fresh student of Microbiology at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, was gruesomely raped and murdered inside a church in the city while reading.

The attack, which reportedly happened three days ago, saw her attackers smashing her head with a fire extinguisher and leaving her for dead around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital. Read more

