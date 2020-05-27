An African-American man, George Floyd who yelled “I cannot breathe” as a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with his knee in Minnesota, United States died late on Monday, police confirmed, drawing outrage from community members and leaders, and leading to the officers’ termination.

Video of the incident shows the police officer pinning down George Floyd, believed to be in his 40s, to the pavement with his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes. Floyd was identified by prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who said he had been retained by the Floyd family.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Minneapolis later on Tuesday to express outrage and demand greater action. Organisers urged participants to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters chanted “I can’t breathe” and “no justice, no peace” as they moved from the intersection where Monday’s incident occured to the police precinct where the officers involved worked.

Video of the protests showed police using tear gas on demonstrators. Police said some protesters damaged police vehicles and a window of a precinct.

–Aljazeera

