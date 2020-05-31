Street singer, Oluwafemi Oladapo Oke-Eko, known by the stage name Slimcase is currently under fire over a comment he made on photo-sharing site, Instagram.

It all started when he shared a picture of George Floyd writing: “FAME AFTER DEATH… any positive blow wey I gats blow God Let me blow am now that I am alive not after I am dead 💀 😓 George A sacrifice for d change in black history #blacklivesmatters”

An Instagram user then responded, demanding to know why celebrities usually air their opinions on issues abroad, and turn a blind eye to issue that happens in their country.

The follower wrote; “Na America matter una always dey carry for head, why you no post that 16 years old girl police shoot for Lagos. Abi them never settle the girl matter finish?”

Slimcase then replied; “We talking about a global pandemic here. Leave the Lagos girl for Channels to talk about am.”

Just for Tina became a trending topic after a trigger-happer police officer aimed at a bus diver who he was trying to arrest for violating curfew and in the process mistakenly shot the unarmed teenager who happened to be nearby.

Some comments on Social Media;

@drpenking: A pandemic is a DISEASE occurring over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population. Apart from being insensitive, Slimcase thinks that George ‘s death is a pandemic Clown faceClown faceClown face. It is a National embarrassment to be both INSENSITIVE and DUMB.

@bratty_nono: The lagos culture is why agbero’s like Slimcase, Naira Marley and Zlatan have a voice today… “This is Lagos,shine your eye” a phrase that justifies irrational behaviour all in the name of being street wise..hence thuggery and hooliganism have been enshrined and even glorified.

@EdmundOris: The more I read that Slimcase comment, the more disgusted I get. How foolish can one be? Nobody is saying don’t demand justice for George. But “leave the Lagos girl for channels” Misplaced priorities. Same “Lagos girl” that’ll play your music, come for your concert, Lagos girl.

@Baldilocks__: I can’t get over the fact that Slimcase literally said, “leave the Lagos girl for channels to talk about”. That Lagos girl was Tina who was gunned down by the police in Nigeria. It’s one thing to be more interested in the injustice in faraway US. It’s another thing to be daft.

HOT NOW