The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association, has declared a Ghanaian nurse whose twerking video went viral this week wanted.
The video which surfaced on social media is considered an embarrassment to the association as stated in a communique released to the press.
The regional heads of the association are then mandated to fish out the nurse so she could face disciplinary actions.
Video Below;
In other news, a 29-year-old woman identified as La’Teasha Macer has claimed to be the biological daughter of legendary rapper Jay-Z.
La’Teasha who is already a mother, says she’s been told by her family her whole life that Jay-z is her father and her family members are online backing up their claims.
