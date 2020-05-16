The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association, has declared a Ghanaian nurse whose twerking video went viral this week wanted.

The video which surfaced on social media is considered an embarrassment to the association as stated in a communique released to the press.

The regional heads of the association are then mandated to fish out the nurse so she could face disciplinary actions.

Video Below;

