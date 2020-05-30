A video has emerged on social media that shows the moment a lady and her friends teamed up to smash the windscreen of her lover.

In the video, it could be heard that the guy cheated on the lady with some of her friends.

This warranted the lady to invite some of her friends over to deal with her guy for cheating on her with her friends.

From the video, the lady can be seen ordering her friend to break the windscreen and her friend obeyed the order to the latter.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, The wife of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, who has been arrested and charged for murder in the death of George Floyd, has filed for divorce, according to her attorneys, ABC News reports.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” the Sekula Law Office said in a statement.

