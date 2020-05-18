While the German Bundesliga return to the pitch on Sunday after the long lockdown, TheInfong can confirm that Premier League clubs will return to training tomorrow.

This was made known via the Premier League official website where it was disclosed that Premier League Shareholders on Monday voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so.

The statement read, “Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.

Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

