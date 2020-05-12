Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has finally met with the young boy that drew a picture of him, TheInfong report.

Gov. Akeredolu had taken to his twitter account to react to a tweet that shared the photo of a boy drawing a picture of him.

The Governor had tweeted, “Where is this talented young boy? If anyone has his details, I’d love to have this piece.”

Well, Gov. Akeredolu finally met with the young lad today.

“I met with Adefeniku today. He lives with his family in Okitipupa. He said his dream was for him to meet the Governor some day. A vibrant young man with a bright future ahead of him. Thanks to Twitter and @mary_ogunga for helping him realise his dream,” Gov. Akeredolu wrote.

See photos

