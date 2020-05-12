Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday swore-in 8 new high court judges.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his statement disclosed that the decision was made to deepen the dispensation of justice in the state.

He disclosed that the swearing in of the judges comes following their confirmation by the National Judicial Council.

Below are the names of the new judges, “Hon. Justice Dorcas Taiwo Olatokun, Hon. Justice Yhaqub Gbadebo Oshoala, Hon. Justice Omotola Ibironke Oguntade, Hon. Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat, Hon. Justice Dr. Rasul Oriyomi Olukolu, Hon. Justice Sharafa Abioye Olaitan, Hon. Justice Ezekiel Oluwole Ashade and Hon. Justice Adeniyi Funsho Pokanu.”

“It is my fervent hope that our new Judges will work to make our Judiciary remain a true beacon of hope for the common man,” Gov. Sanwo-Olu added.

HOT NOW