A young graphics designer known as Ayofrica on Instagram has reacted in a very emotional way after Davido posted his work (which was a photoshopped image of him and Wizkid donned in traditional attire).
Davido appreciated the craft as he shared it on his social media page whilst declaring himself and Wizkid the ‘2 greatest Nigerian artists of all time‘.
Ayofrica reacted wildly to the acknowledgement from Davido, he took to his Instagram page to share a video with the caption ;
Where should I start ?
Am in tears right now !!! Can’t believe this is happening to me !!!
@davidoofficial posted my craft am not myself right now
All thanks to God and All thanks to @tundeednut that put me forward without collecting dim @tundeednut is such an angel
How can i thank you how can I appreciate you thanking you is not enough !!!
See video below ;
View this post on Instagram
Where should I start ? Am in tears right now !!! Can’t believe this is happening to me !!! @davidoofficial posted my craft am not myself right now All thanks to God and All thanks to @tundeednut that put me forward without collecting dim @tundeednut is such an angel How can i thank you how can I appreciate you thanking you is not enough !!! @tundeednut You are indeed a wonderful person God bless you sir !!! @tundeednut Pls guys help me tag @tundeednut and thank him for me !!😭😭😭😭
HOT NOW
- First photos from the burial of Destiny Etiko’s father in Enugu (Video)
- ‘Coronavirus to end May 29th’, Indian boy who predicted pandemic says (Video)
- Burna Boy slams Davido for claiming he and Wizkid are the greatest musicians of all time
Discussion about this post