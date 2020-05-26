One of the issues Coronavirus pandemic brought with it is that due to the Interstates lockdown in Nigeria, some individuals, whose wedding parties were scheduled to take place during this period had to reschedule it for another date.

However, there is a backlash to this as anything can happen before the wedding takes place on the new date.

A popular social media user, Abayomi Shogunle shared a report of how a groom impregnated his ex during the lockdown after his wedding was postponed.

Abayomi Shogunle wrote on Twitter;

“A wedding slated for Week-2 of #CoronaVirus lockdown. Due to new bylaws, groom’s family suggested a quiet solemnization (10 people) & big party later but bride’s family opted for indefinite postponement. Groom’s request for bride to move in with him till new date was rejected.

The waiting groom & Ex connected, she came on a visit,couldn’t return to her base cos of inter-state lockdown. They stayed together all through the stay-at-home orders. Ex is now pregnant, their parents saying no abortion. Bride in waiting now hospitalized for shock.”

