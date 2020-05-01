Otedola’s first born, Tolani defends her kid brother, Fewa after a journalist claimed he is mentally unstable, say’s he is suffering from Autism.

Femi Otedola’s first daughter and the first child of the family, Tolani Otedola has taken the battle for her brother, Fewa, against a journalist that published a defaming story about him.

The reporter published a story with claims that Otedola Fewa is mentally unstable. Tolani’s attention was drawn to the defamatory story and she has taken to her Instagram page to school the reporter for using such insensitive language to describe her brother’s autistic nature.

See her post below;

