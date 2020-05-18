Banky W has revealed that he sacked his former chef after he found out that he had been stealing from him.

The 39-year-old made this known in a video he shared on Instagram on recently.

Banky W, in the video, said:

My wife and I had a chef… My wife had noticed that when he was getting ready to leave, he would get shifty… He had been taking different items… He traded his life and a career for a can of Milo…

Watch the video below,

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s former girlfriend, Sophie Rammal-Alakija’s marriage has reportedly hit the rocks. According to a report by GLB on Instagram, the beautiful mother of two left the marriage last year.

A look at her Instagram page shows she has deleted all photos with her husband and family.

