Banky W has revealed that he sacked his former chef after he found out that he had been stealing from him.
The 39-year-old made this known in a video he shared on Instagram on recently.
Banky W, in the video, said:
My wife and I had a chef… My wife had noticed that when he was getting ready to leave, he would get shifty… He had been taking different items… He traded his life and a career for a can of Milo…
Watch the video below,
Meanwhile, Wizkid’s former girlfriend, Sophie Rammal-Alakija’s marriage has reportedly hit the rocks. According to a report by GLB on Instagram, the beautiful mother of two left the marriage last year.
A look at her Instagram page shows she has deleted all photos with her husband and family.
HOT NOW
- Sit down and eat my friend -Cute video of Ned Nwoko pampering his pregnant wife, Regina Daniels surfaces online
- Who are you? – How Davido bounced a fan who tried to sit next to him during a meet and greet session (Video)
- Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband takes a dig at her as he celebrates new wife on her birthday (Photo)
Discussion about this post