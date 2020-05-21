A Nigerian lady has recounted her horrible date experience with a guy that insisted on her taking photos of the chicken and chop he’d bought for here.

The lady identified as Frozen Fire Naija on Twitter said she once went out with a guy that told her to take shots of the plate of chicken and chips she was about to eat and send pictures to her friends, to show she’s on a cruise date.

“I went on a date with this guy that asked me to snap my chicken and chips so my friends can see that I’m enjoying. I refused to snap it then later when I asked him to take pictures of me, he did a video instead and made sure to direct it at my meal and zoom into my plate 😑”

HOT NOW