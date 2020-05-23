Flavour happens to be one of Nigeria artistes with a heavy body frame, which he has built with many years of exercise and training and he also known for flaunting his biceps which is one of his trade marks in his music videos.

While many continue to wonder how he came about it, the truth is it is not an easy job.

For Flavour, it requires hours of gym sessions and dedication to achieve his kind of fitness and physique.

Well, he recently shared a video showing what his exercise routine looks like.

The video also features a special appearance from Chidinma Ekile.

Watch below;

