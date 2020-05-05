Nigerian controversial singer, Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley in the company of fellow singer, Lil Kesh got high on Chemical substance called ‘Laughing Gas”.

The singer who has been pious since the Ramadan period began, was captured in a video laughing excessively after inhaling Laughing gas. We can’t ascertain this is not a recent video but by all indications, Naira was exploring ways to maintain his ‘High level’ without violating the chastity that comes with Ramadan.

Watch the hilarious video below:

For further reading, Laughing gas, or nitrous oxide, is a safe and effective sedative agent that is mixed with oxygen and inhaled through a small mask that fits over your nose. It’s used to help you relax.

Laughing gas isn’t all fun and games. When you inhale the gas, it displaces the air in your lungs and prevents oxygen from getting to your brain and blood. This deprivation is what causes all the giggles. Some people even experience mild hallucinations.

It takes about two minutes for the effects to wear off once you stop breathing in the nitrous oxide.

Reference: DeltaDental

