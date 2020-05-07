An unnamed widow could not hold back her emotions as she wept profusely yesterday morning after she was robbed of her N47,000 by suspected one-chance robbers in Alagbado area of Lagos State.

The woman was said to have entered an unpainted taxi on her way to the market not knowing that the driver and passengers were tricksters. After collecting her money, it was learnt that the criminals pushed her out of the moving vehicle along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, according to the Guardian report.

Unable to chase the speeding car, the woman was said to have rolled on the ground crying uncontrollably. According to sources, it took the intervention of some operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol to get the woman off the road to avoid her being crushed by oncoming vehicles.

Confirming the incident, the RRS on its Facebook page said the woman explained she was robbed by two passengers in the taxi. “She added that she was going to the market when the criminals collected the money and pushed her out of the speeding car. The team consoled her. She was assisted with the sum of N5,000 by passersby.

“We drove her to Alagbado Police Station and ensured that the case was reported and investigations commenced on it,” RRS said.

The Guardian

