Dubai based Nigerian big boy, Raymond Igbalodely, popularly known as Hushpuppi has taken to his Instagram page to flaunt the pairs of Hermes slippers he recently purchased for the sum of N7.5million

The popular fashionista who never stops making bold statements with his clothing and accessories showed off three pairs of Hermes men slippers he purchased at a whooping price of N7.5million. He revealed the price in one of the photos uploaded on his Instagram stories.

It should not come as a surprise, Hush has always been a hard baller.

See photos below:

In other news, A gentleman, identified as Raheem Sodiq has given the narrative of how he was embarrassed at Davido’s house with rapper, Zlatan Ibile calling for him to be beaten.

The man stated that he was driving along Admiralty Way from his house which is closed to Davido’s house when he noticed some celebrities hanging around the singer’s house.

Excitedly, he decided to capture the moment only for him to be embarrassed.

He shared,

“On my way driving back home cos I live very close to Davido house in Lekki (Admiralty Way). Making my turn around the streets I noticed a lot of celebrities hanging and chilling alongside Davido on his Balcony so I decided to make a u-turn to capture a moment being a huge fan of Davido and 30 BG at large. “So I parked and rolled down the glass half way. Just before we could do anything, one of the security guards moved closer and hit my brother in the face. I felt so disappointed and nothing made me feel so bad than hearing Zlatan screaming at the top of his voice from the balcony saying “are you guys crazy. Seize their phones, slap them”.

HOT NOW