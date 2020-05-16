Popular actress, Princess Shyngle in a recent statement has disclosed that she is a very jealous person when it comes to friendship.

According to the Nollywood actress, she stressed that she could stop speaking with a friend if she becomes friends with others as she feels betrayed if such happens.

She wrote;

”I am a very jealous person when it comes to friendship. I don’t like sharing my friends O don’t know why. If you’re my friend or bestie I need you to stick with me alone 😂🤣😂

”If I see you close to anyone else, I feel betrayed and I cut you off. It’s very hard for me to make friends and open up to someone so when I do, I hold on tight until I see you acting the same with other girls then I don’t feel special.”

