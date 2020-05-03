Popular actress and expectant mother Regina Daniels-Nwoko’s younger sister, Destiny Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to brag about her beauty.

The dark-skinned Teenager shared photos of herself adorned in ripped denim bum shorts and sleeveless white top posing in front of a Benz.

Destiny had to resound her beauty by claiming she is more attractive in person.

“Finer in person 🥰 You will see when we meet ❗️

#pleasestaysafe“

Proudly showing her support, Regina Daniels commented: “My sister ❤️❤️❤️”

See the photos below…

