Popular actress and expectant mother Regina Daniels-Nwoko’s younger sister, Destiny Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to brag about her beauty.
The dark-skinned Teenager shared photos of herself adorned in ripped denim bum shorts and sleeveless white top posing in front of a Benz.
Destiny had to resound her beauty by claiming she is more attractive in person.
“Finer in person 🥰 You will see when we meet ❗️
#pleasestaysafe“
Proudly showing her support, Regina Daniels commented: “My sister ❤️❤️❤️”
See the photos below…
